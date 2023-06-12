This CA left his bank job to set up a Rs 9800 crore company, earned Rs 2873 crore in revenue in FY22, his net worth is..

Aman Gupta is a millionaire businessman, who is the co-founder and CMO of a company named boAt. The company manufactures several products, including headphones, smartwatches and travel chargers.

Aman Gupta founded the company in 2016 along with his business partner Sameer Mehta. boAt has now become one of India’s most popular earwear companies and it earned Rs 2,873 crore in revenue in FY22.

Before launching his own company, Aman Gupta worked at Citi Bank for two years. Aman Gupta was born in 1982 in Delhi and he studied at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram. Aman Gupta completed his bachelor’s in commerce from Delhi University. After graduation, Aman Gupta studied at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a degree in CA from ICAI.

In 2005, Aman Gupta launched his first venture named Advanced Telemedia Pvt Ltd.

In 2011, Aman Gupta started working at KPMG’s Strategy Services Group and also completed his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management during the same period. After completing his MBA, Aman Gupta worked as director of sales at HARMAN International and in this job he led he led the business development of several companies including Micromax, Nokia and Apple.

In 2016, Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta launched boat and the company had earned Rs 100 crores in sales in just two years. The first products of boAt were charging cable and charger for Apple iPhones.

By 2019, boAt became a market leader in the earwear space and in 2020 Aman Gupta was recognised as the Entrepreneur of the Year within the Consumer Durables category.

The valuation of boAt is Rs 9800 crore and Aman Gupta’s net worth is estimate