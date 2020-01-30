Alternate measures needed to boost economy, fiscal stimulus not possible: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

Headlines

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Violent brawl breaks out between family and bouncer over service charge in Spectrum Mall, Noida

A look back at Ajinkya Rahane's top 3 Test knocks vs Australia | Ind vs Aus | WTC 2023 Final

Applauses, Standing Ovations & Autographs: PM Modi's Historic Address to the US Congress

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeBusiness

Business

Alternate measures needed to boost economy, fiscal stimulus not possible: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

Kumar said that to achieve a potential growth rate of 7-8% per annum, growth-enhancing measures need to be adopted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 07:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said that the central government's focus, ahead of the annual Union Budget, should be to focus on alternate measures to stimulate the economy, adding that fiscal stimulus was not possible. The NITI Aayog is the policy think tank of the Government of India.

Kumar said that to achieve a potential growth rate of 7-8% per annum, growth-enhancing measures need to be adopted.

He attributed the current slowdown to low investment, muted consumption expenditure and lagging exports.

Experts are divided over whether the government should provide stimulus to boost the slowing economy without bothering too much about the fiscal deficit.

"Growth-enhancing measures are the need of the hour to achieve India's potential growth rate of 7-8% per annum. However, the government's ability to finance a large stimulus is admittedly constrained. Therefore, attention will have to be on alternate measures to stimulate a recovery," Kumar said in a newsletter 'arthNITI'.

The Niti Aayog's vice-chairman noted that some green shoots of recovery are now visible with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for both manufacturing and services showing a smart rise to above 52, which signifies expansion.

He also said there have already been plenty of measures taken by the government in the recent past, including the decision to lower corporate tax rates in September 2019.

"The equity markets have responded positively and strongly to these measures and recorded all-time highs. Still, all eyes are now on Budget 2020 for further growth-enhancing measures," Kumar said.

Noting that growth, equity, and sustainability can no longer be viewed as mutually exclusive, he said, "We cannot achieve one goal while neglecting the other two."

Our policy design should, Kumar said, always have these three principle goals that are also enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or the Global Agenda 2030, for the achievement of which, all UN members have given their unequivocal commitment.

The Indian economy, which till recently was hailed as the fastest-growing major economy, has seen a growth rate decline in each of the past five quarters, falling to over six-year low of 4.5% in July-September 2019.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has estimated the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current financial year at 5 per cent, which is 11-year low.

During the current year ending March 2020, the fiscal deficit target has been pegged at 3.3% of the GDP.

However, there are apprehensions the government may miss the target in view of the slower economic growth and likely shortfall in revenue collection, mainly because of a massive cut in the corporate tax rate.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will the present Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1.

 

(With PTI inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE