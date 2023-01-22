Search icon
Alphabet Inc announces layoffs of 12,000 employees: Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes full responsibility

Google announced support for employees who were laid off while they search for new job opportunities.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, has announced layoffs of 12,000 employees from various teams. The staff was informed of the job cuts by the CEO of the company, Sundar Pichai, in a memo. Among those affected was a software engineering manager, Justin Moore, who had worked at Google for over 16.5 years. He was informed of his dismissal via an automated account deactivation at 3 am.

In a LinkedIn post, Moore stated, "So after over 16.5 years at Google, I appear to have been let go via an automated account deactivation at 3 am this morning as one of the lucky 12,000. I don't have any other information, as I haven't received any of the other communications the boilerplate "you've been let go" website (which I now also can't access) said I should receive.”

Despite the sudden and unexpected nature of his dismissal, Moore stated that his time at Google was "largely wonderful" and that he was proud of the work he and his teams did. He also encouraged others to remember that work is not the most important aspect of life and that employers should not be seen as infallible.

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, stated that he takes "full responsibility" for the job cuts. The layoffs are global and have an immediate impact on US staff. They affect teams across the company, including recruiting and corporate functions, as well as some engineering and product teams.

Google has also announced support for the employees who were laid off, including a severance package "starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting”. Additionally, 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time will also be paid to affected employees.

