Almost 80% OTT content consumers open to paying for fewer ads

60% – Of lapsed consumers plan to sign-up for OTT services again in the future

Reported By:DNA Money Correspondent| Edited By: DNA Money Correspondent |Source: DNA |Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

While nearly 25% of the Indian consumers prefer to watch content on the over-the-top (OTT) platforms for free, 14% would like to pay a higher fee to be free from ads, according to a report by Brightcove

What is OTT?

Film and television content provided via internet connection rather than a cable or satellite provider

60% – Of lapsed consumers plan to sign-up for OTT services again in the future

37% – Willing to pay less than $1 a month

27% – Would pay $1-4 a month

16% – Would pay $5-9 a month

22% – Found two ads as an acceptable advertising load 

13% – Were open to three ads per break

Features sought

42% – More content options (content which satisfied the needs of an entire family and content not being available on any single OTT service)

42% – Offline downloads 

42% – Access on mobile 

40% – using less data on mobile while streaming

