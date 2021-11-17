All you need to know about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air: Investors, routes across India

Akasa Air is partly funded by stock market maverick Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, while ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube will manage the airline.

After SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, under the brand name Akasa Air recently received a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to operate commercial flights across India, the airline, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has placed a big order of 72 Boeing 737 Max family of aircraft at the ongoing Dubai Air Show.

All you need to know about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air

The airline is backed by 'Big Bull' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala The flight operations are expected to start from Summer 2022. Akasa Air is a domestic airline and will be 'ultra low-cost'. Single-aisle Boeing 737 Max aircraft will fly. The main focus is to make the user experience better by making use of the right technology.

When will Akasa Air start operations?

A statement released by Akasa Air states that it plans to offer flights across India starting in the summer of 2022 with an "endeavour to be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline".

Akasa Air - Key People

Akasa Air is backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is the co-founder of the company and owns 40% of it along with the former President of Indigo Aditya Ghosh, who will have a 10% stake in Akasa Air. Former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube will be the CEO of Akasa Air.

Akasa Air - Commerical flights across India

"SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, that will fly under the brand name Akasa Air, announced that it has received a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation as it embarks on its journey to offer Indian flyers a warm, efficient, reliable, and affordable travel experience," the airlines said in a statement.

Vinay Dube, CEO of Akasa Air, said, "We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air. At Akasa Air, we believe that having a robust air transportation system is critical for our nation's progress."