‘All the appropriate steps will be actioned’: ZEEL on SEBI’s interim ex-parte order

ZEEL has said its board is currently reviewing SEBI's order and will take the next steps as required with appropriate legal advice.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has issued its first response to the interim ex-parte order issued by market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on Monday. ZEEL has said that its board is currently reviewing the detailed order and will take all appropriate steps as necessary in order to ensure that the interest of the company and its shareholders is kept at the forefront.

“The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has noted the interim ex-parte order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), with respect to Dr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. Punit Goenka. The Board is currently in the process of reviewing the detailed order, and appropriate legal advice is being sought in order to take the next steps as required,” R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Tuesday. 

“With a singular focus on enhancing the shareholder value year after year, the Board of the Company has continued to guide the management towards its strategic goals and priorities for the future. All the appropriate steps will be actioned as necessary, in order to ensure that the interest of the Company and all its valuable shareholders is kept at the forefront. The Board recognizes the significant contribution made by Dr. Subhash Chandra as the founder of the Company and the growth and value generation centric leadership showcased by Mr. Punit Goenka. The Board is confident that the company will continue to achieve the set goals for the future and most above, create value for all stakeholders,” he added.  

