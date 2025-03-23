Nita Ambani shared how her children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, have carved their own paths in the Reliance Group, focusing on their passions and leadership roles.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, recently opened up about the future of the Ambani family and how her children are taking on leadership roles within the Reliance Group. In a conversation with Bloomberg’s Haslinda Amin, she shared how her three children — Akash, Isha, and Anant — have found their own paths based on their personal interests and passions.

Letting children choose their own path

When asked about succession planning in the Ambani family, Nita Ambani clearly stated that decisions were not imposed on the children. Instead, Akash, Isha, and Anant decided for themselves which areas they wanted to work in. “I didn’t decide. They decided,” Nita said, explaining that her children naturally moved toward sectors that interested them the most.

Isha Ambani leads Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani, known for her intelligence and business sense, now leads Reliance Retail. Nita Ambani shared how Isha’s involvement in retail was not something planned for her but something she chose out of interest and passion. According to Nita, Isha is very intuitive and sensitive, making her a strong leader who understands consumer needs well. “It is such a pleasure to have a daughter who shares the same values and belief system. Seeing her as a woman leader in Reliance Retail brings me so much pride,” she said.

Akash Ambani transforming telecom with Jio

Akash Ambani, the eldest son, has taken charge of Jio, Reliance’s telecom arm. Under his leadership, Jio has made affordable internet and connectivity accessible to millions across India, transforming lives and bringing the country into the digital age.

Anant Ambani focuses on the environment

Anant Ambani has always been passionate about protecting the environment and wildlife. He is currently leading Reliance’s Green Energy projects and runs an animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar. Nita Ambani highlighted his love for nature, saying, “My youngest, Anant, has always been about saving the environment and protecting wildlife.”

Supporting the women of the family

Nita Ambani also talked about the importance of encouraging the women in the family, including her daughters and granddaughters. She said she makes herself available to support them, whether it’s managing home responsibilities or spending time with the grandchildren. “My girls can do as much as my boys,” she added, expressing her commitment to gender equality.

In summary, the Ambani family’s next generation is stepping up with confidence and responsibility, each focusing on areas they are passionate about. Under their leadership, Reliance continues to grow and adapt, marking the start of a new chapter.