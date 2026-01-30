All about 'Superjet' SJ-100: HAL's big bet to tap IndiGo, Air India, other Indian airlines, challenge Airbus, Boeing

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited partners Russia’s UAC to manufacture SJ-100 regional jets in India, aiming to cut defence reliance and challenge Airbus-Boeing dominance.

After dominating the air in defence preparations, the government-controlled Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is tightening its belt to fly and soar high in the international aviation sector. It will partner with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation to manufacture twin-engine, narrow-body commuter jets, the SJ-100, in India. This will help the company reduce defence reliance and increase civil revenue to 25%. It may also change the aviation sector and challenge the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing.

HAL signs deal with UAC to manufacture SJ-100

The HAL and the United Aircraft Corp (UAC) have decided to join hands amid Indian airlines like IndiGo and Air India having ordered over 1,000 planes in recent years to satisfy a rapidly growing market. Actually, the HAL has signed two separate agreements—one with the UAC to manufacture the SJ-100 regional jet in India and another with Pawan Hans Limited to produce 10 Dhruv NG helicopters.

According to the deal reached with the UAC, the HAL will produce the 100-seat, twin-engine aircraft. HAL will begin the foundation immediately and aims to manufacture the first SJ-100 in India within three years. Meanwhile, it will supply ten aircraft on lease to the aviation companies directly from UAC. It will help the PSU get experience in maintenance, ground handling, and lifecycle support before production begins in India. The SJ-100 will be manufactured to carry one hundred passengers over a range of about 3,000 km. It will be fitted with features like fly-by-wire controls, a glass cockpit, and the ability to operate from short and semi-prepared runways. It will also have a quieter cabin and wider seating than older regional jets. It will have lower operating costs and be suitable for high-frequency, short-haul services.

How can HAL challenge Boeing, Airbus?

The HAL has already opened talks with Indian Airlines. It is estimated that 150-200 aircraft in this segment may be ordered over the next decade. Besides, another 350 aircraft may be required to connect international tourist destinations across the Indian Ocean region. Coming out of the recent setback, IndiGo too has planned an expansion of its fleet. It may also be interested in SJ-100 because it fits into its need.

At present, the aviation sector is dominated by Airbus and Boeing; most of the civil aircraft flying in India have been manufactured by either of these companies. The HAL may challenge them and break their monopoly, at least in India. It can be understood by the fact that Air India has finalised an agreement with Airbus to convert 15 of its previously ordered A321 Neo planes into the A321 XLR model. It has also confirmed an order for 30 additional narrow-body jets to Boeing. It may further expand its operation, and countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Indonesia may be interested in buying the SJ-100 planes because these may be cheaper.