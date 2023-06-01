Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

All about Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter was born

The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre is managed by the Reliance Foundation and is located in Mumbai's Girgaon locality. It was founded in 1925 by Gordhandas Bhagwandas Narottamdas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

All about Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter was born
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, on May 31, welcomed a baby girl, their second after the birth of their son in 2020, Prithvi Ambani. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter was born at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. 

The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre is managed by the Reliance Foundation and is located in Mumbai's Girgaon locality. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre was founded in 1925 by Gordhandas Bhagwandas Narottamdas and was later renovated and reopened in 2014. 

Popularly, among locals, the hospital is known as Hurkisondas Hospital and Reliance Hospital. 

READ | Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta welcome their second child; Mukesh Ambani blessed with granddaughter again

The founder of the hospital Gordhandas Bhagwandas Narottamdas was a physician and a social worker who proposed the Harkisan Narottamdas Hospital (also spelled Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital) to his adoptive mother Zaverben and his aunt Mankunwar, wife of deceased Harkisan Narottamdas Sheth. 

The foundation of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre was then laid in 1918 by Lady Willingdon. In 1925, the construction was completed and inaugurated by Lesli Wilson, the Governor of Bombay. 

READ | Weight loss tips: Eat these vegetables to lose extra kilos

The hospital was taken over by Reliance Foundation in 2006 and renovation of the same began in 2011. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre on October 25, 2014.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre offer a variety of services including emergency medical services, the outpatient department, in-patient services, diagnostics, an operation theatre complex, an executive health check facility, daycare, woman and child health, intensive critical care, and isolation rooms.

At Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, more than 258 consultants in diverse areas of specialisation manage the activities, assisted by a staff of 1,000, including paramedical and other support.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Patna, Bhojpuri folk singer's left thigh injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.