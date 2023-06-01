All about Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter was born

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, on May 31, welcomed a baby girl, their second after the birth of their son in 2020, Prithvi Ambani. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter was born at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre is managed by the Reliance Foundation and is located in Mumbai's Girgaon locality. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre was founded in 1925 by Gordhandas Bhagwandas Narottamdas and was later renovated and reopened in 2014.

Popularly, among locals, the hospital is known as Hurkisondas Hospital and Reliance Hospital.

The founder of the hospital Gordhandas Bhagwandas Narottamdas was a physician and a social worker who proposed the Harkisan Narottamdas Hospital (also spelled Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital) to his adoptive mother Zaverben and his aunt Mankunwar, wife of deceased Harkisan Narottamdas Sheth.

The foundation of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre was then laid in 1918 by Lady Willingdon. In 1925, the construction was completed and inaugurated by Lesli Wilson, the Governor of Bombay.

The hospital was taken over by Reliance Foundation in 2006 and renovation of the same began in 2011. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre on October 25, 2014.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre offer a variety of services including emergency medical services, the outpatient department, in-patient services, diagnostics, an operation theatre complex, an executive health check facility, daycare, woman and child health, intensive critical care, and isolation rooms.

At Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, more than 258 consultants in diverse areas of specialisation manage the activities, assisted by a staff of 1,000, including paramedical and other support.