Meet world's richest woman, she is heiress to 4920000 crore company, her net worth is…

Alice Walton, the heir of Walmart has regained her position as the richest woman in the world, this is based on a recent Forbes list. Walton, 74, now has an estimated worth of USD 89.1 billion, a little more than Meyers who has USD 88.4 billion.

This latest change of positions only underlines the fact that the two leading heiresses are still swapping positions from time to time for the past few years.

Meyers first won the title in 2019, but was unseated by Walton in 2020. The competition began early this year when Julia Koch of Koch Industries briefly dethroned Walton to the third position in the list. Koch came into her wealth after the demise of her husband, David Koch. However, the latest emergence of Walton has brought her back to the list of top most female billionaires.

Alice Walton is also accompanied by her brothers, Jim and Rob Walton, in the list of the richest people in the world. Jim Walton, 76, has a mind-boggling amount of USD 102.6 billion, while Rob Walton, 79, has USD 100.4 billion. Altogether, the three siblings have added USD 30 billion to their combined net worth in the recent past, making the Walton family’s net worth exceed USD 350 billion.

Even though Alice Walton is currently the richest woman on the planet, her brothers are ranked even higher on the general rich lists. On the other hand, Elon Musk continues to sit atop the list of the world’s billionaires, with a net worth of USD 251.5 billion. The Californian based billionaire is famous for creating SpaceX and The Boring Company, as well as co-founding PayPal and chairing Neuralink.

The rivalry between these billionaires is still on, and it is uncertain how long Walton will be able to sustain her position given the constantly changing fortune and new entrants into the list.