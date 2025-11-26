India approved a Rs 7,280-crore scheme to boost rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing, aiming to reduce reliance on China and strengthen high-tech supply chains.

In a swift and targeted move that may set the alarm bells ringing for Chia, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved on Wednesday the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets' with an outlay of Rs 7,280 crore. The plan includes a sales-linked incentive of Rs 6,450 crore on Rare Earths Permanent Magnets (REPM) sales for five years and a capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore for setting up an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 6,000 MTPA.

Rare Earths Permanent Magnets

The scheme has been launched to build a robust and integrated REPM manufacturing capacity. Under the scheme, facilities will be developed for the conversion of rare earth oxides to metals, metals to alloys, and alloys to finished REPMs. A total of five beneficiaries will be chosen through a global competitive bidding process and allotted up to 1,200 MTPA of capacity each.

What are rare earth minerals?

A group of 17 nearly indistinguishable lustrous silvery-white soft heavy metals is called the rare earth elements or rare earth minerals. The 15 lanthanides (or lanthanoids), along with scandium and yttrium, are usually included as rare earths. These elements are, in fact, plentiful in the entire Earth's crust. However, in practice, they are spread thinly as trace impurities. Due to this reason, it requires processing enormous amounts of raw ore at great expense, making it rare earth practically.

Rare Earth Elements India deposit

According to the US Geological Survey's February 2025 report, China has the biggest deposit of rare-earth elements. Other important countries with rare earth minerals are as follows:

China: 44 million metric tons

Brazil: 21 million metric tons

India: 6.9 million metric tons

Australia: 5.7 million metric tons

Russia: 3.8 million metric tons

Vietnam: 3.5 million metric tons

US: 1.9 million metric tons

Greenland (Denmark): 1.5 million metric tons

RRE in US-China Trade War

The recent controversy began in 2025 during the US-China Trade War. After US President Donald Trump imposed high tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing retaliated by imposing restrictions on the sale of seven rare earth minerals to Washington. It further tightened the grip on exports in October.

India rare earth deposits

With 6.9 million metric tons, India has the third-largest deposit of the rare earth elements. However, it lacks advanced REE processing technology and skills. In an attempt to develop the infrastructure at par with China, the US, and Japan, the government launched its "National Critical Mineral Mission."

Rare earth elements applications

The rare earth minerals have become extremely important, as they are used in manufacturing high-tech applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and defense systems. These elements are crucial for creating strong magnets in products like smartphones, wind turbines, and electric motors. These are used in making medical devices like MRIs, LEDs, and catalytic converters.