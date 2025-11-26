FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India hits back at Pakistan over Ram Temple flag hoisting comment, MEA asks Islamabad to...

GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition

Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?

Mahavatar Narsimha joins Oscars 2026 race, competes with K-Pop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man, more

Kapil Sharma breaks silence on firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Canada: 'The police there don't have the power to...'

Meet Harsh Mehta, Malaika Arora's rumoured boyfriend, 17 years younger than her, diamond merchant; they were first spotted at...

Who is Amita Mucchal? Palash Mucchal’s mother reveals REAL reason why wedding with Smriti Mandhan got postponed

Rohit Sharma reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings ahead of South Africa series, Virat Kohli placed at...

South Africa's 408-run win over India in Guwahati sets new world record, becomes first team to achieve THIS feat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed? Check details

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India

Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?

Alarm bells ringing for China?How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?

India approved a Rs 7,280-crore scheme to boost rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing, aiming to reduce reliance on China and strengthen high-tech supply chains.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 07:52 PM IST

Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?
Rare earth mine in Myanmar. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a swift and targeted move that may set the alarm bells ringing for Chia, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved on Wednesday the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets' with an outlay of Rs 7,280 crore. The plan includes a sales-linked incentive of Rs 6,450 crore on Rare Earths Permanent Magnets (REPM) sales for five years and a capital subsidy of Rs 750 crore for setting up an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 6,000 MTPA. 

Rare Earths Permanent Magnets

The scheme has been launched to build a robust and integrated REPM manufacturing capacity. Under the scheme, facilities will be developed for the conversion of rare earth oxides to metals, metals to alloys, and alloys to finished REPMs. A total of five beneficiaries will be chosen through a global competitive bidding process and allotted up to 1,200 MTPA of capacity each.

What are rare earth minerals?

A group of 17 nearly indistinguishable lustrous silvery-white soft heavy metals is called the rare earth elements or rare earth minerals. The 15 lanthanides (or lanthanoids), along with scandium and yttrium, are usually included as rare earths. These elements are, in fact, plentiful in the entire Earth's crust. However, in practice, they are spread thinly as trace impurities. Due to this reason, it requires processing enormous amounts of raw ore at great expense, making it rare earth practically. 

Rare Earth Elements India deposit

According to the US Geological Survey's February 2025 report, China has the biggest deposit of rare-earth elements. Other important countries with rare earth minerals are as follows:

  • China: 44 million metric tons
  • Brazil: 21 million metric tons
  • India: 6.9 million metric tons
  • Australia: 5.7 million metric tons
  • Russia: 3.8 million metric tons
  • Vietnam: 3.5 million metric tons
  • US: 1.9 million metric tons
  • Greenland (Denmark): 1.5 million metric tons

(Rare earth mineral deposit in India.

RRE in US-China Trade War

The recent controversy began in 2025 during the US-China Trade War. After US President Donald Trump imposed high tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing retaliated by imposing restrictions on the sale of seven rare earth minerals to Washington. It further tightened the grip on exports in October. 

India rare earth deposits

With 6.9 million metric tons, India has the third-largest deposit of the rare earth elements. However, it lacks advanced REE processing technology and skills. In an attempt to develop the infrastructure at par with China, the US, and Japan, the government launched its "National Critical Mineral Mission." 

Rare earth elements applications

The rare earth minerals have become extremely important, as they are used in manufacturing high-tech applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and defense systems. These elements are crucial for creating strong magnets in products like smartphones, wind turbines, and electric motors. These are used in making medical devices like MRIs, LEDs, and catalytic converters. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details
GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed? Check details
Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition
Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India
Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?
Alarm bells ringing for China?How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?
Mahavatar Narsimha joins Oscars 2026 race, competes with K-Pop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man, more
Mahavatar Narsimha joins Oscars 2026 race, competes with K-Pop Demon Hunters, Ch
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Canada: 'The police there don't have the power to...'
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Canada
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships
Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement