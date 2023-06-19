Alakh Pandey: YouTuber-turned-CEO makes massive Rs 500 crore bet on…

Popular edtech entrepreneur and internet personality Alakh Pandey’s Physics Wallah is making a massive Rs 500 crore bet to make its mark in a new geography. PW is acquiring a 50 percent stake in Kerala-based company Xylem Learning. The big move is part of Pandey’s plan to expand PW in the southern states.

PW will acquire 50 percent of Xylem for Rs 500 crore in phases over three years. The partnership comprises strategic equity and cash investments by PW in Xylem. It will enable a joint push to scale operations and PW presence in south India.

“In three years, we will invest Rs 500 crore to propagate the brave and unique 'XYLEM model of Hybrid Learning' to other adjoining sister states - it is a special result-oriented plan of learning which has specially impressed me,” Alakh Pandey said on the move.

Xylem Learning was founded by Dr Ananthu S and is looking to expand its success in Kerala to other southern states including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The edtech firm provides free YouTube classes to over 30 lakh students. It has 30 YouTube channels.

The company claims to have over 1 lakh paid students in its online segment while 30,000 students use it in offline or hybrid mode. It operated 10 tuition centres. Xylem also has a school-integrated program running in seven schools.

Alakh Pandey has said that PW eyes more mergers and acquisitions in the South.

(Inputs from PTI)