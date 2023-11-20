Headlines

Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lands in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Explainer: 5 agency op to save 41 workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand Tunnel for 9 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

Leo OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action-packed blockbuster

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lands in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

Top 7 super catchers of World Cup 2023

6 tips to prevent dry skin in winter

ICC tournament finals that India lost in recent years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film sees almost 50% drop due to World Cup final, earns Rs 10.25 crore

Not Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, this superstar is the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan

'You make us one proud nation': Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional message for Team India after World Cup loss

HomeBusiness

Business

Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

PhysicsWallah offers online and offline courses and study materials for JEE, NEET and other engineering entrance and state board exams.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari founded Edtech startup PhysicsWallah (PW) turned unicorn last year. With over 31 million subscribers spread across 61 YouTube channels, PhysicsWallah’s valuation is believed to be around Rs 9160 crore. It raised a $100 million round from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures. The company’s revenue from operations increased 9.5X to Rs 233 crore in FY22 from Rs 24.6 crore in FY21. However it has now announced that it is laying off 70 to 120 employees.

“For the cycle ending in October, less than 0.8 percent of our workforce, ranging from 70 to 120 individuals with performance concerns — may be asked to transition,” said Satish Khengre, CHRO, PW. In a statement, the company said it regularly assesses performance through mid-term and end-term cycles.

PhysicsWallah offers online and offline courses and study materials for JEE, NEET and other engineering entrance and state board exams.

“Our primary focus remains on fostering a dynamic, high-performing team. We plan to hire an additional 1,000 employees in the next six months, reinforcing our commitment to growth,” Khengre added.

According to an earlier report in Entrackr, citing sources, “the company made the move citing cost-cutting exercise”. Employees across content, operations and other departments were laid off, according to the report.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

Salman Khan leaves Katrina Kaif stunned as he almost kisses Emraan Hashmi at Tiger 3 success event: 'Inki aadat...'

Meet India's richest cricketer, much wealthier than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, is married to...

Rahul Dravid’s contract as India head coach ends with World Cup final loss

Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva calls social media 'a crowded place', says 'it has become very...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE