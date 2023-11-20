Alakh Pandey's Rs 9160 crore startup PhysicsWallah begins layoff, plans to hire an…

PhysicsWallah offers online and offline courses and study materials for JEE, NEET and other engineering entrance and state board exams.

Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari founded Edtech startup PhysicsWallah (PW) turned unicorn last year. With over 31 million subscribers spread across 61 YouTube channels, PhysicsWallah’s valuation is believed to be around Rs 9160 crore. It raised a $100 million round from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures. The company’s revenue from operations increased 9.5X to Rs 233 crore in FY22 from Rs 24.6 crore in FY21. However it has now announced that it is laying off 70 to 120 employees.

“For the cycle ending in October, less than 0.8 percent of our workforce, ranging from 70 to 120 individuals with performance concerns — may be asked to transition,” said Satish Khengre, CHRO, PW. In a statement, the company said it regularly assesses performance through mid-term and end-term cycles.

PhysicsWallah offers online and offline courses and study materials for JEE, NEET and other engineering entrance and state board exams.

“Our primary focus remains on fostering a dynamic, high-performing team. We plan to hire an additional 1,000 employees in the next six months, reinforcing our commitment to growth,” Khengre added.

According to an earlier report in Entrackr, citing sources, “the company made the move citing cost-cutting exercise”. Employees across content, operations and other departments were laid off, according to the report.