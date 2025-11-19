BUSINESS

Alakh Pandey's net worth rises by Rs 4729 crore in one day after PhysicsWallah's IPO debut, his current earning is...

The Indian edtech company PhysicsWallah (PW) made a strong debut on the stock market, with its debut session closing at Rs 155.24 per share on the NSE, which was a 42.2 per cent gain over the IPO price of Rs 109. The successful listing on November 18, 2025, has been viewed as a positive sign for the broader edtech sector in India. Though on the second day (November 19, 2025), the shares dropped slightly to close at around Rs 142.20 apiece, however, it remained significantly above the initial IPO price, soaring founder Alakh Pandey's net worth by Rs 4729 crore in a single day, according to reports.

