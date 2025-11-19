Alakh Pandey's net worth rises by Rs 4729 crore in one day after PhysicsWallah's IPO debut, his current earning is...

Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...
The Indian edtech company PhysicsWallah (PW) made a strong debut on the stock market, with its debut session closing at Rs 155.24 per share on the NSE, which was a 42.2 per cent gain over the IPO price of Rs 109. The successful listing on November 18, 2025, has been viewed as a positive sign for the broader edtech sector in India. Though on the second day (November 19, 2025), the shares dropped slightly to close at around Rs 142.20 apiece, however, it remained significantly above the initial IPO price, soaring founder Alakh Pandey's net worth by Rs 4729 crore in a single day, according to reports.
Reportedly, Alakh sold Rs 1.74 crore shares in the offer for sale, reducing his holding to Rs 103.37 crore shares. Despite this, the blockbuster listing pushed the value of his remaining shares to Rs 16,044 crore, adding Rs 4,729 crore to his wealth in a single day. This significant jump marks a rise from his Rs 14,510 crore net worth reported in the Hurun India Rich List 2025.