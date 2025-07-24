Good news for Alakh Pandey as PhysicsWallah gets key approval for...; becomes first edtech firm to...

Physics Wallah achieved a milestone in August 2022 when it hit unicorn status at a valuation of USD 1.1 billion.

PhysicsWallah, a popular Indian edtech platform founded by Alakh Pandey, is set to make its share market debut as it received Sebi nod for the same. PhysicsWallah has become the first edtech firm to get the go-ahead from the market regulator to launch an initial public offering (IPO). Besides PhysicsWallah, six other companies, including Saatvik Green Energy, have received Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through IPO, an update with the regulator showed on Thursday. These companies filed their preliminary IPO papers between January and April and obtained Sebi's observations during July 14-18.

PhysicsWallah achieved a milestone in August 2022 when it hit unicorn status, valued at USD 1.1 billion. By September 2024, the company raised another USD 210 million, shooting its valuation up to USD 2.8 billion. Achieving the milestone was easy for Alakh. He began with just a camera and a passion for teaching in 2016 when he launched the YouTube channel 'Physics Wallah – Alakh Pandey'. Despite fewer views on the platform, Alakh continued. The real explosion came in 2018 when Alakh launched the Physics Wallah app. Within days, it had over 35,000 users.

Now, PhysicsWallah isn't just a YouTube channel or an app; it's an education ecosystem with more than 10 million paid students on the PW App, as per the company's website. PW also provides quality education to more than 36 million students through its 80 YouTube channels in 8 vernacular languages. PW offers an extensive curriculum for JEE and NEET exams. Born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Alakh has transformed PW from a single YouTube channel into a prominent educational platform.

