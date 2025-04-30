Find out the current gold rates in your city, whether it's New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, or Kolkata, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, April 30.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as ‘Akti’ and ‘Akha Teej,’ is being celebrated across India today, on April 30. Hindus believe that new beginnings on this day will be prosperous, leading to the tradition of buying gold.

What do people do on Akshaya Tritiya?

On Akshaya Tritiya, many people initiate new ventures, begin new jobs, purchase homes, or buy gold. Celebrations include offering prayers, decorating temples, and conducting special pujas. Additionally, some individuals organize food stalls to assist the underprivileged.

Why it considered as special day?

Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious because "Akshay" signifies eternal, and "Tritiya" represents the third day of the Shukla Paksha. It is believed that any positive actions performed on this day will bring lasting prosperity and happiness. Furthermore, the day coincides with celebrations such as Akshaya Tritiya, which is associated with Lord Shiva, and Prashurama Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

From an investor's viewpoint, gold serves as a safe investment to protect portfolios. Over the past ten Aktis, from 2015 to 2025, the value of gold has dramatically increased by over Rs 68,500 per 10 grams, as highlighted by a study from HDFC Securities.

Gold Prices on Akshaya Tritiya

A report by Ventura Securities indicates that between Akshaya Tritiya 2024 and 2025 alone, gold prices have risen significantly, with a 30% increase from Rs 73,240 per 10 grams to the current levels of Rs 95,000-96,000.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: What does expert say?

Experts suggest that the high prices will not deter gold buyers this Akshaya Tritiya, especially since prices recently reached all-time highs of Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams in retail. This increase was initially driven by tariffs initiated by United States President Donald Trump, but subsequently decreased due to pressure from the US Dollar and expectations of normalization in US-China trade.

On April 30, at 6:40 am, Gold MCX prices were at Rs 95,410 per 10 grams, a decrease of Rs 615 per 10 grams, according to the official website. Meanwhile, MCX Silver prices increased by Rs 62 per kg, reaching Rs 96,800 per kg.

Data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) showed that 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 95,680 per 10 grams at 6:40 am on Akshaya Tritiya. Additionally, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 87,707 per 10 grams. Silver prices were at Rs 97,970 per kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to the IBA website.

Check gold prices on Akshaya Tritiya (April 30) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated today, April 30. Gold prices vary across major cities in India. In Delhi, the bullion rate is Rs 95,340 per 10 grams, while the MCX rate is Rs 95,410 per 10 grams. In Kolkata, the bullion rate is Rs 95,380 per 10 grams, with the MCX rate being Rs 95,410 per 10 grams. Mumbai's bullion rate is Rs 95,500 per 10 grams, and the MCX rate is Rs 95,410 per 10 grams. Hyderabad's bullion rate is Rs 95,650 per 10 grams, with the MCX rate at Rs 95,410 per 10 grams. In Bengaluru, the bullion rate is Rs 95,580 per 10 grams, while the MCX rate is Rs 95,410 per 10 grams. These prices reflect the varying gold rates across different cities on this significant day.