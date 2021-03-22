Akshay Aggarwal’s entrepreneurial spirit to establish multiple businesses help him prosper as a top-notch name

For any entrepreneur, ideas are easy. The hard part about building an entrepreneurial empire is in strategizing and implementing those ideas.

Only those sail in the boat of success who are well aware of how to go through any storm in the business world. When we say mastering the art of multiple businesses, Akshay Aggarwal is the name that flashes in our mind. A thorough professional and disciplined man know how to bring any business to life by bringing out unique business modules. Mr Aggarwal's passion for business goes a long way when he began his career by providing food services across India.

Offering an array of food services to people on different occasions, Akshay Aggarwal built a reputation of being the most successful food provider in the country. His immense love for the food business garnered the right attention from celebrities, brands and other influential people from different business sectors. He, however, changed the game when he established ‘The Grub Fest’ - one of the biggest food festivals in 2013 that had its association with the celebrated names of the globe including TYGA, David Guetta, Black Coffee and ArtBat.

If you thought Akshay Aggarwal had his mind and money invested only in the food business, then you are wrong. He runs a successful liquor business that was inherited from the Aggarwal family. His father who has had a well-known name in the liquor business passed the responsibility to Akshay to continue the family’s legacy. With a sharp business intellect, the entrepreneur has always put the weightage on the need for developing various other ventures.

Speaking about the same, he quoted, “I had a successful family business that I am managing right now. But my end-goal was to not just carry the business ahead, but start something of my own. I have always been an ardent supporter of establishing various income streams. That’s what entrepreneurs do. They follow their passion and smash their goals.” Looking closely at how the food industry functions, Akshay stated that quality always overpowers quantity. He further explained that the golden rule of serving quality products and services is applicable in all the business sectors.

To lead the race among the contemporaries, Mr Aggarwal gives a pro tip to all the budding entrepreneurs. He says that the focus should never be on what others are doing. “When you dedicatedly focus on yourself, you grow”, he added. Moreover, the fervent entrepreneur has always made sure to bring innovation with his work. Always opting for difficult works and transforming challenges into opportunities is what makes him one of the most daring entrepreneurs in today’s time. Not only he has excelled himself with the business, but Akshay Aggarwal is the epitome of inspiration for many young and aspiring business minds who wish to become successful entrepreneurs.

