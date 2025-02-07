As per an excerpt from the book, Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata, married to former UK PM Rishi Sunak, once questioned her father about work-life balance as she missed his presence at home while growing up.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy often grabs headlines for his sometimes controversial statements. A few months back, Narayana Murthy became a hot topic of discussion on social media for suggesting the 70-hour workweek and encouraging the youth of India to devote themselves to the nation's development. Many people did not take Narayana Murthy's statement in good spirits, however, you will be surprised to know that this was the Infosys co-founder's own philosophy too, when he was working and building the company.

All was revealed in a recently published biography by Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty titled 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy'. In the book, the power duo spoke about all the struggles that they underwent while raising a family and running Infosys, India's second-biggest IT firm.

The book, in detail, explains how Narayana Murthy devoted all his time to growing Infosys into the company that it is today. His wife, Sudha Murty, on the other hand, dedicated all her time to raising their two children, Rohan and Akshata Murty, missing Narayana Murthy's presence at home.

As per an excerpt from the book, published by The Times of India, Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata, married to former UK PM Rishi Sunak, once questioned her father about work-life balance as she missed his presence at home while growing up.

Akshata Murty, the wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, once said that her grandfather was her "real dad" and Narayana Murthy was her "bonus dad", who showed up when time allowed him.

Not only this, Narayana Murthy's son Rohan Murty also once confronted him, asking, "Who do you love more -- me and Akshata, or Infosys?" Narayana Murthy replied, with a surprise, "Of course, I love you both the most."

