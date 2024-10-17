The home features three pools, a ballroom, a salon, and a health spa. In addition, there are dancing and yoga studios and the mansion is maintained by over 600 employees.

Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India, owns Antilia, one of the most expensive private residences on Earth. The Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, along with their children, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, and their grandchildren, Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani, reside on the 27th floor of Antilia. This behemoth towers over Mumbai, reflecting the immense wealth and status of its owner. It remains unmatched in Asia but falls short of the world’s most expensive property. The construction of this imposing 27-story structure, which covers an impressive 4 lakh square feet, cost Rs 15000 crore. Notably, two American firms, Perkins & Will and Hirsch Bednar Associates, oversaw the design and construction of Antilia, which came at a total cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

Antilia was built in two years, its construction started in 2008 and was completed in 2010. The luxurious residential building is built in a way that it can easily survive an 8.0 earthquake on the Richter scale. The skyscraper also features multi-story car parking, nine high-speed elevators, and special suites for the staff working here.

The Ambani family lives on the 27th floor of their luxurious residence. The 27th floor is occupied by Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, and their children, Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's second son, also reside on the 27th floor.According to the Times Now Hindi report, Nita Ambani selected the highest floor of her house because of its ventilation and sunlight exposure. The report further emphasises that only a select few are allowed exclusive access to Antilia's 27th floor.