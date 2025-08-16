Akash Ambani opens up about drawing inspiration from parents Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani: 'Till date my father...'

Talking about his mother Nita Ambani, Akash said the "little details that she notices is something that you can draw inspiration out of." Akash Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm and also serves on the board of several other Reliance Industries companies. Read on to know more.

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani has opened up about how he draws inspiration from his billionaire father and mother Nita Ambani. Akash, 33, shared how growing up with his parents in a close-knit family taught him work ethic and attention to detail. "The biggest inspiration, without a doubt, is the family we’ve grown up with," the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said at the Mumbai Tech Week earlier this year. "We’ve all lived under one roof for 32 years, and inspiration is never too far, especially from both my parents," he stated in a conversation with Harsh Jain, the chief executive (CEO) of Dream Sports.

What did Akash say about Nita and Mukesh Ambani?

In the same interaction, Akash gave a glimpse into the daily discipline and commitment he witnesses at home. "Till date my father clears each and every email that is sent to him, and he does it till 2 am at night, and he's working for the fourth decade of his working life. And that’s where the inspiration really comes from." Talking about his mother Nita Ambani, Akash said the "little details that she notices is something that you can draw inspiration out of."

What is Akash Ambani's role at Reliance Industries?

As the chairman of Jio Infocomm, Akash leads the key Reliance firm's strategic direction, focusing on emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT). He also serves as a director on the board of Jio Platforms Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director (MD) of Reliance Industries and the wealthiest person in Asia, with a net worth of more than Rs 9 lakh crore.