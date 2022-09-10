Search icon
Akasa Air begins its maiden flight from Chennai, to connect Bengaluru and Mumbai

Akasa Air's expansion in India and coverage of key cities has been aided by the launch of service from Chennai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

Image source: Akasa Air

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, began flight from Chennai, the fifth location on its route map, on September 10, 2022. As a result, the airline began flying twice daily between Chennai and Bengaluru. As part of the company's ongoing effort to grow its operations out of Chennai, it will begin operating an additional daily route between Mumbai and Chennai on September 15, 2022, and an additional daily flight between Bengaluru and Chennai on September 26, 2022.

The new route links Chennai and Kochi and will begin service on September 26, 2022, strengthening the airline's pan-India network. The airline's strategy of gradually expanding its network throughout India is shown in the fast growth of cities covered, new routes provided, and greater frequency of service.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, commented on the maiden flight and the new route, saying, “We have achieved yet another milestone today with the launch of commercial flights from Chennai, which is the fifth city in our network. From today, we will offer double-daily flights in each direction on this new route”.

“Within the next 5 days, we will strengthen our network from Chennai by connecting to Mumbai, the financial capital of India, effective 15th September. On the 26th of September, with the start of the Chennai-Kochi route we will further strengthen our connectivity from Chennai. The increased capacities across these key focus cities backed by affordable fares will provide our customers many options to choose from while planning their travel. We are delighted to augment our network to meet our commitment of progressively adding more cities along new sectors”, he added.

The airline began commercial operations with two aircraft and has since acquired four further aircraft. It plans to expand its fleet further in order to develop a strong pan-India presence, with an emphasis on important cities and metro-to-tier 2 and 3 route connections. By the end of March 2023, Akasa Air's fleet size will be 18 aircraft, and the airline will add 54 more aircraft over the following four years, bringing its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

