Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Israel-Iran news live: Israel conducts air strike in Iran in retaliation to missile attack, says report

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who designed EVM, worked with Microsoft and Google, he works as…

Tata Motors planning Rs 8360 crore plant to make luxury cars in India, to set up…

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Richest queens of all time

7 healthy foods for lowering bad cholesterol

10 highest-paid television actors in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Meet actress who married a CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Neeru Bajwa says Punjabi film industry lacks professionalism: ‘We are not going anywhere until…’

Meet India's richest actress, who started career with two flops, was removed from multiple films, is now worth...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

The plot spans an impressive 10,000 square feet and reportedly comes with a price tag of Rs 67.5 crore

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 09:11 AM IST

article-main
Photo: LinkedIn
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ajit Abraham Isaac, the founder and non-executive chairman of Quess Corp, has made headlines by acquiring the most expensive property in Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India. The property is located in the prestigious Koramangala 3rd block, famously known as "Billionaire Street."

This plot spans an impressive 10,000 square feet and comes with a price tag of Rs 67.5 crore, according to reports by the Economic Times.

The property, acquired from Arvind Reddy and Geeta Reddy, stands out as the most expensive deal in Bengaluru due to its unprecedented effective rate of Rs 70,300 per square foot. The previous record, set in the locality, was when TVS Motors purchased a property of similar size for Rs 65 crore, translating to an effective rate of Rs 68,508 per square foot.

In 2021, Ajit Abraham Isaac had purchased a sprawling bungalow spanning 9,507 square feet for Rs 52 crore, equivalent to Rs 58,000 per square foot. The property was acquired from Brijesh R Wahi, a Singapore-based NRI.

Isaac holds an undergraduate degree from Loyola College, a graduate degree from the University of Madras and another from the University of Leeds.

Known as the "Billionaire Street," the third block of Koramangala stands out for its larger plot sizes and prestigious residents, which include prominent business leaders such as Infosys founders Nandan Nilekani and Kris Gopalkrishnan, Narayana Health founder Devi Shetty, as well as former Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal. The allure of this exclusive neighborhood has attracted high-profile buyers, with even Sudha Murthy, former head of Infosys Foundation and Rajya Sabha MP, making a notable investment here in June 2020.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC CSE 2023 at age of 24, got AIR 18, her first choice isn't IAS but...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys Q4 profit jumps 30% to Rs 7969 crore, revenue increases by...

Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, NTR, Yash

Schools in this state to remain closed from April 18 due to severe heatwave conditions

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 16.63 cr voters, 102 seats, over 1600 candidates in fray as polling begins for phase 1 today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement