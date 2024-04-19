Meet man who has bought most expensive property on Bengaluru's 'Billionaire Street', Sudha Murty also...

Ajit Abraham Isaac, the founder and non-executive chairman of Quess Corp, has made headlines by acquiring the most expensive property in Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India. The property is located in the prestigious Koramangala 3rd block, famously known as "Billionaire Street."

This plot spans an impressive 10,000 square feet and comes with a price tag of Rs 67.5 crore, according to reports by the Economic Times.

The property, acquired from Arvind Reddy and Geeta Reddy, stands out as the most expensive deal in Bengaluru due to its unprecedented effective rate of Rs 70,300 per square foot. The previous record, set in the locality, was when TVS Motors purchased a property of similar size for Rs 65 crore, translating to an effective rate of Rs 68,508 per square foot.

In 2021, Ajit Abraham Isaac had purchased a sprawling bungalow spanning 9,507 square feet for Rs 52 crore, equivalent to Rs 58,000 per square foot. The property was acquired from Brijesh R Wahi, a Singapore-based NRI.



Isaac holds an undergraduate degree from Loyola College, a graduate degree from the University of Madras and another from the University of Leeds.

Known as the "Billionaire Street," the third block of Koramangala stands out for its larger plot sizes and prestigious residents, which include prominent business leaders such as Infosys founders Nandan Nilekani and Kris Gopalkrishnan, Narayana Health founder Devi Shetty, as well as former Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal. The allure of this exclusive neighborhood has attracted high-profile buyers, with even Sudha Murthy, former head of Infosys Foundation and Rajya Sabha MP, making a notable investment here in June 2020.