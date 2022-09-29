Airtel to install 1.5 lakh micro ATMs: What is it and how it works

Airtel Payments Bank stated on Wednesday that it has started putting in 1.5 lakh micro ATMs in tier 2 cities and semi-urban areas to make it simpler for its customers to withdraw cash.

"Micro ATMs will be rolled out in a phased manner. Initially, the bank will place 1,50,000 units in Tier II cities and semi-urban regions. These regions typically have a high demand for cash withdrawal services but limited access to ATMs," the company declared in a statement.

Through this initiative, the bank will take advantage of its extensive network of more than 5 lakh banking locations throughout India to provide users with quick cash withdrawals.

By the conclusion of the current fiscal year, the business intends to complete the implementation of 1.5 lakh micro ATMs.

What are Micro ATMs?

Banks can link remotely to their primary banking system using micro ATMs, which are card swipe machines. A fingerprint scanner is included with this device. In other words, micro ATMs are portable point-of-sale devices that are used to disburse cash in places that bank offices cannot. A doorstep mobile banking setup combined with a mobile ATM device, micro ATMs are comparable to point of sale (PoS) terminals.

Micro ATMs - Airtel Payments Bank:

The National Financial Switch (NFS) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been connected with Airtel Payments Bank to make micro ATM transactions easier.

"We are committed to building a financially inclusive India by making banking services accessible to all. The launch of Micro ATMs is one more step by us to empower customers residing in the rural pockets of the country."

"It is the first device launched by the Bank, and we are truly excited, as it allows us to service customers of any bank who use a debit card. Micro ATMs are an important addition to our existing bouquet of differentiated services," Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, the chief operating officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said.

Customers of Airtel Payments Bank will be able to use the Micro ATMs to withdraw up to Rs 10,000 per transaction.

How does it work?

Banking Correspondents (BCs) will manage the micro ATMs and start transactions by entering the withdrawal amount. When the customer is ready to confirm the purchase, they will insert their debit card into the machine and input their PIN.

In order to finalise the transaction, the BC should enter their MPIN to authorise it.

(With inputs from PTI)