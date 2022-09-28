Search icon
Airtel launches advanced home surveillance in India at subscription of Rs 999 per year

Bharti Airtel has launched its home surveillance service in 40 locations, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

Representational Image
Bharti Airtel has launched its home surveillance service in 40 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, the company announced on Monday. In addition to the initial cost of the product and installation, the company will charge Rs 999 for the first camera and Rs 699 for each additional camera per year.
 
Bharti Airtel - Homes, CEO, Vir Inder Nath said in a statement, "We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is an end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera.”
 
Users will be able to access the recorded video from anywhere thanks to the cloud storage that will be provided for up to 7 days.
 
"The App will provide real-time alerts when the camera detects any concerning movement. It also captures the feed for you to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day's feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel's secure cloud storage," the statement said.
 
Customers who want to use the service must either purchase a wifi connection separately or use an existing connection because the subscription fee does not include one.
