BUSINESS

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 05:07 PM IST

Airtel down for several users across country, company issues statement

Airtel Network Outage: Airtel is down for several users across India, with many Airtel users facing issues with mobile data and voice services. Many reached on to social media platforms to report the issue about not being able to make calls and access data services using their Airtel number. Data from Downdetector showed a sudden surge in complaints starting around 4 PM, with over 2,500 reports logged at its peak, indicating a widespread network issue affecting both mobile data and voice connectivity.

The reported issues were widespread and not limited to a single city, with users from metro areas such as Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi sharing concerns online. " I am not able to make calls and even if someone is calling me it says phone is switched off," one user wrote on X. Another said, "It’s been more than an hour, I am not able to make calls."

Airtel issues statement

In a statement, Airtel acknowledged the outage. “We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the company said.

