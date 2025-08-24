Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities

Days after Airtel, Reliance Jio services experienced a major outage, Airtel network is down again. Now it has hit users in big and metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Days after Airtel, Reliance Jio services experienced a major outage, Airtel network is down again. Now it has hit users in big and metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. According to the website that tracks tech crashes, DownDetector, Airtel outage peaked at around 12:11 PM leading to a surge in complaints with 6,815 reports regarding the crash. Users in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and other cities reported the outage, according to the DownDetector map.

Why did the issue of Airtel outage appear?

Talking about the issue, Airtel Cares said in a statement that it appeared to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption. The telecom company also said that the issue is expected to be resolved in an hour. The Airtel Cares message read, “We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you.”

How did social media react to the Airtel outage?

The issue of Airtel being down again faced backlash on social media, with many users calling it out by saying that the company should have notified them about the disruption. A user said on X, “Airtel internet down in Bangalore today? Anyone else facing this?@airtelindia at least notify users about outages instead of leaving us clueless!”

“Airtel postpaid is down since last 6 hours, not able to make call or acces internet.@airtel is works, zero accountability and you can’t talk to customer care, @TRAI you should atleast take some action, it’s look like @airtelindia has taken Indian citizen for a ride,” another user shared their frustration.