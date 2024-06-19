Twitter
Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, handling trolls, reveals Salman Khan advised him 'you have to...' | Exclusive

Swara Bhasker says Sonakshi, Zaheer's interfaith marriage will see new wave of backlash: 'Wait and watch, when...'

Gautam Adani’s firm touches massive Rs 308668 crore mark, it is now the world's largest…

Who was Karsandas Mulji? Journalist praised by PM Modi; Aamir Khan's son plays him in Maharaj, film is blocked by court

Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, handling trolls, reveals Salman Khan advised him 'you have to...' | Exclusive

Swara Bhasker says Sonakshi, Zaheer's interfaith marriage will see new wave of backlash: 'Wait and watch, when...'

Business

Airtel buys more stake in Indus Towers as Vodafone Group sells shares worth over Rs 17000 crore

Vodafone Group has reportedly sold as many as 53.3 crore shares in Indus Towers for Rs 17,065 crore.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 01:23 PM IST

Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday it has acquired 1 per cent equity stake in telecommunications infrastructure company Indus Towers, after the UK's Vodafone Group sold nearly 20 per cent shareholding in the firm. In a stock exchange filing, Bharti Airtel said it bought 2.695 crore shares in Indus Towers 'on-market'.

The telecom service provider had received the directors' approval for acquisition of up to 2.7 crore (27 million) equity shares in Indus Towers Limited.

Before this deal, Bharti Airtel had 47.95 per cent equity stake in Indus Towers. Bharti Airtel stock was down around 1.21 per cent at Rs 1,411 during the day trade.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Group has reportedly sold as many as 53.3 crore shares in Indus Towers for Rs 17,065 crore.

Reports earlier claimed Vodafone Group was looking to sell its entire $2.3 billion stake in Indus Towers through block deals.

As per reports, the Indus Towers block deal could be the second-largest in India following the ITC transaction earlier this year.

According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, the stake sale is of significant size and, therefore, the float adjustment in passive indices should happen in the next few days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

