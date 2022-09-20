Search icon
AirAsia offering 50 lakh FREE seats till Sept 25 to mark its comeback, here's how you can get one

A sale of 5 million free seats on popular domestic and international routes is currently being offered by AirAsia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

AirAsia is reportedly offering 5 million free seats which went on sale yesterday to celebrate its comeback. The customers can buy tickets with offers till September 25. According to the report, the offers are valid for travel that takes place between January 1 and October 28, 2023.
 
On the airline's website and mobile application, the offer is accessible. On the app or website, select the "Flights" icon to access it.
 
“We wish to thank our loyal passengers who have had our back through thick and thin with the biggest ever FREE Seats* campaign. Not only have we resumed many of our much-loved routes, but we’re also introducing new and exciting ones for greater value and choice," Karen Chan, group chief commercial officer, AirAsia, was quoted as saying by Mint.
 
Chan added, "This extra special sale was also put together to celebrate our 21st birthday and the gradual reopening of borders worldwide and with all of that, we encourage everyone to take advantage of our Big sale and commitment to always make air travel accessible to everyone. As always we expect the best value fares will be snapped up fast which is why we urge value seekers to get in quick." 
 
Travellers from a number of ASEAN nations, including Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam, are eligible for the offer.
 
Prior to two months ago, AirAsia offered free travel to customers.
