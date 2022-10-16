Search icon
Air Vistara faces more backlash after finding insect in flight; Nikhil Chinappa tweets

DJ Nikhil Chinapa posted a brief video of an insect crawling inside his Vistara flight on its official Twitter account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 07:49 AM IST

Representational Image
Air Vistara has received criticism from customers over hygiene issues for the past two days. Before, Vistara Airlines served food that was packed with cockroaches; now, the aeroplane is infested with an insect.
 
DJ Nikhil Chinapa posted a brief video of an insect crawling inside his Vistara flight on its official Twitter account. This comes after he criticised airlines for repeatedly sending him "unsolicited" messages asking him to order a sanitised taxi just minutes earlier.
 
“It's funny you mention providing sanitised cabs. Perhaps start with sanitising your planes first, @airvistara? #justsaying #goodmorningtoyoutoo," the music entrepreneur tweeted the video.
 
In a previous video, Chinapa criticised Vistara Airlines for repeatedly invading his privacy by sending him "unsolicited" messages urging him to use their service for sanitised taxis.
 
 
 
“Dear @airvistara, please STOP! I don’t want to book a cab and I DID NOT opt for you to constantly and repeatedly violate my privacy by sending me unsolicited messages. #vistara," he tweeted with the screengrab of the message sent by the carrier.
 
After these two occurrences, Vistara replied to DJ Chinapa's tweets and expressed its regret for the inconvenience he had to endure during his flight.
 
“Hi Nikhil, we put in constant efforts to keep the cabin clean at all times. We're sorry about the inconvenience and have passed this along internally for immediate review. We have informed the same over your DM as well. ~Team Vistara," the airlines replied to his tweets.
 
In another similar incident, a Vistara airline passenger on 14 October said that he found a cockroach in his packed food. Posting on Twitter, Nikul Solanki, in his tweet wrote that there was a ‘small cockroach in Air Vistara meal.’
 
He included two images in his tweet: one of the idli sambar and the other of Upma. The cockroach was found inside the Upma.
 
Within ten minutes of the tweet's publication on Twitter, Vistara addressed the passenger's grievance. In order to investigate and resolve the situation as soon as possible, the airline requested information about Solanki's flight.
 
Replying in a tweet, it wrote, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address it at the earliest. Thank you."
