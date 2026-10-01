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Air travel to get costlier ahead of festivals? Jet fuel gets Rs 16 per litre more expensive for domestic airlines

The monthly revision comes amid fluctuations in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF is a major cost for airlines, accounting for up to 40 per cent of their operating expenses.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 01:34 PM IST

Air travel to get costlier ahead of festivals? Jet fuel gets Rs 16 per litre more expensive for domestic airlines
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Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have seen a sharp rise from Thursday (October 1), adding fresh pressure on domestic airlines' operating costs. As per state-owned oil marketing companies, ATF rates have been hiked by around Rs 16 per litre, while commercial LPG prices have also increased by Rs 62.59 per 19-kg cylinder.

The monthly revision comes amid fluctuations in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF is a major cost for airlines, accounting for up to 40 per cent of their operating expenses.

ATF price rises to Rs 137 per litre

For domestic airlines, ATF prices have gone up to around Rs 137 per litre from Rs 121 per litre, marking an increase of about Rs 16 per litre over last month. This is the third consecutive hike. In September, jet fuel prices rose by Rs 6.28 per litre (5.46%), after a Rs 5 per litre increase in August.

Since jet fuel makes up a large share of airline operating costs, sustained hikes can raise the cost of operations, though the actual impact will depend on fuel consumption, route length, fleet efficiency and other expenses.

Air tickets to get costlier?

Jet fuel accounts for about 35-40% of an airline's overall operating costs in India, making ATF prices a key factor for domestic airlines. Higher fuel rates are expected to inflate operating costs and could eventually result in costlier air tickets. That said, airfares are also influenced by demand, competition between carriers and seat availability.

Along with jet fuel, commercial LPG has also become costlier. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 62.59 more expensive than last month. This increase comes after a marginal Rs 9.50 hike in September. Before that, commercial LPG prices had dropped significantly for two consecutive months — down by Rs 192 per cylinder in August and by Rs 183.50 in July.

Meanwhile, ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month. The latest revision is tied to changes in global benchmark rates and movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate. As state-level taxes like VAT also apply, the final retail prices can vary across states.

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