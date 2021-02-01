Air travel may get expensive as aviation fuel prices hiked again

Air travel can get expensive for common people as the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) have increased by 3 percent. This is the fifth increase in ATF prices in the last two months amid rising international crude oil prices.

How much have the prices of aircraft fuel become

According to the price notification of the public sector petroleum companies, the price of Aircraft Fuel Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in the national capital has increased by Rs 1304.25 per kl to Rs 53795.41 per kl. Earlier on January 16, ATF prices had increased, when the price was increased by Rs 1512.38 per kiloliter.

Prices increased five times in 2 months

Since December 1, the prices of aircraft fuel aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have increased 5 times. On December 1, ATF prices were increased by 7.6 percent i.e. Rs 3288.38 per kiloliter, on December 16, 6.3 percent i.e. Rs 2941.5 per kiloliter and on January 1, 3.69 percent i.e. Rs 1817.62 per kiloliter.

ATF prices for domestic airlines