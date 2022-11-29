Air India, Vistara to merge into one airline by March 2024

Air India-Vistara Merger: The airlines Air India and Vistara will now be merged under one name. The merger has been accepted by the board of directors of Singapore Airlines, a Vistara Airlines partner. The Tata group is extremely relieved by the Singapore Airlines board's decision for the purpose of combining Tata's four airline brands into Air India Limited.

Singapore Airlines announced in a statement that the merger of Air India and Vistara Airlines has been approved by the board. Additionally, the agreement states that Singapore Airlines will own a 25.1 per cent interest in the new version of Air India after Vistara's joint venture with Tata Sons and Air India merges.

When the merger with Air India receives regulatory approval, Singapore Airlines will invest $250 million (approximately Rs 2000 crore) in the airline. Additionally, an agreement between Singapore Airlines and Tata has been concluded for additional financial investment to finance the expansion of Air India in 2022–2023 and 2023–2024.

Air India is merging the airlines to create a single company in order to expand its vast aviation empire. After the merger, Air India will surpass United Airlines to become the nation's second-largest airline in terms of aircraft and market share.

Tata acquired Air India from the Government of India in the month of January in 2022. Prior to the acquisition of Air India, Tata already owned the two operational airline brands Vistara and AirAsia. After buying Air India, Tata also acquired the names Air India and Air India Express. In the same month, Tata announced that it will completely buy up AirAsia and merge it with Air India Express to become a low-cost airline. To put it another way, Tata will only run airlines under the Air India brand.