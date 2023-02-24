Air India to recruit over 5000 cabin crew, pilots this year, unveils hiring plan for 2023

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Air India, which is controlled by the Tata Group, may hire around 4,200 trainees for the cabin crew and 900 pilots in 2023, Reuters reported. The new statement came less than a week after the aviator secured significant agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing to deliver 470 aircraft.

Formerly, Air India employed more than 1,900 cabin workers. Approximately 1,100 cabin personnel were recruited between July 2022 and January 2023, between May 2022 and February 2023, and over the previous three months. The airline has released 500 cabin staff members to fly.

Explaining the hiring plans, Air India Head for Inflight Service Sandeep Verma stated, "With a sizeable aircraft order that was announced earlier in the month, more flights on international and domestic networks, and re-alignment of domestic routes with AIX connect, cabin crew will play a decisive role in shaping the present and future of the Air India group".

According to Verma, the hiring of new talent will enhance Air India's culture development, a crucial component of our Vihaan, AI transformation effort. Also, Air India hopes to hire more pilots and maintenance engineers, he further noted.

The cabin crew, who will be chosen from applicants across the nation, will go through a 15-week training programme that teaches safety and customer service skills. They will also receive coaching on how to best represent Indian hospitality and Tata Group culture. They would also receive intensive classroom and in-flight training at the carrier's training centre in Mumbai, as well as familiarisation flights, as part of their training programme.

(With inputs from Reuters)