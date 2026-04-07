Paresh Rawal defends Dhurandhar against propaganda claims: 'Find another Aditya Dhar and make an anti-establishment film'
Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted at award show: 'Kaam aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega'
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair verdict: 'If found guilty, I will face all consequences'
Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here
West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee alleges ECI targeted 'specific communities' among 91 lakh deleted voters
Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire in 1960s Bombay in Nagraj Manjule series
Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'
How to delete emojis in photos in 2026: 5 best tools
5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion and overall health
BUSINESS
Amid the West Asia crisis and surge in global jet fuel prices, Air India has increased it air fares, which comes moments after Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position. Check the new prices for Domestic, International flights
Amid the West Asia crisis and surge in global jet fuel prices, Air India has increased it air fares, which comes moments after Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position. Air India has revised its domestic fuel surcharge by introducing a distance-based structure, which means the distance covered will directly affect the prices. Earlier, flat charge model was in place. However, Air India has said that the surcharge does not fully cover the rise in jet fuel costs, and it is still absorbing a part of the increase.
These revised charges will come into effect from 9:01 am IST on April 8 for shor-haul flights in domestic and some long-haul flights in International. However, for Europe, North America and Australia changes will apply from April 10.
The global average jet fuel price rose to USD 195.19 per barrel for the week ending March 27, seeing significant surge of 100 percent rise, as it was USD 99.40 per barrel at the end of February, a sper international Air Transport Association data. Meanwhile, refinery margins, known as the crack spread, rose from USD 27.83 to USD 81.44 per barrel in three weeks. This has made fuel one of the biggest cost pressures for airlines worldwide.