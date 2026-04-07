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Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here

Amid the West Asia crisis and surge in global jet fuel prices, Air India has increased it air fares, which comes moments after Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position. Check the new prices for Domestic, International flights

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here
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Amid the West Asia crisis and surge in global jet fuel prices, Air India has increased it air fares, which comes moments after Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position. Air India has revised its domestic fuel surcharge by introducing a distance-based structure, which means the distance covered will directly affect the prices. Earlier, flat charge model was in place. However, Air India has said that the surcharge does not fully cover the rise in jet fuel costs, and it is still absorbing a part of the increase.

These revised charges will come into effect from 9:01 am IST on April 8 for shor-haul flights in domestic and some long-haul flights in International. However, for Europe, North America and Australia changes will apply from April 10.

Check the new prices for Domestic flights

  • Short-haul flights of up to 500 km: Pay additional amount of Rs 299.
  • Routes between 501 km and 1,000 km: Rs 399.
  • Distance of 1,001 km to 1,500 km: Rs 549.
  • Longer domestic routes between 1,501 km and 2,000 km: Rs 749.
  • Above 2,000 km, the surcharge goes up to Rs 899

Check the new prices for International flights

  • SAARC (excluding Bangladesh), passengers will now pay USD 24, which is about Rs 2,232 per passenger per sector.
  • West Asia and the Middle East will see a surcharge of USD 50, or roughly Rs 4,650.
  • China and Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore) will attract USD 100, which comes to around Rs 9,300.
  • Singapore are slightly lower at USD 60, or about Rs 5,580.
  • Africa will pay USD 130, which is about Rs 12,090.
  • Europe, including the United Kingdom, the surcharge has been set at USD 205, translating to roughly Rs 19,065.
  • Long-haul routes such as North America and Australia, where passengers will pay USD 280, or about Rs 26,040 per sector.
  • Bangladesh, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea: To be announced

Surge in fuel prices

The global average jet fuel price rose to USD 195.19 per barrel for the week ending March 27, seeing significant surge of 100 percent rise, as it was USD 99.40 per barrel at the end of February, a sper international Air Transport Association data. Meanwhile, refinery margins, known as the crack spread, rose from USD 27.83 to USD 81.44 per barrel in three weeks. This has made fuel one of the biggest cost pressures for airlines worldwide.

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