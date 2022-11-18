Air India: Tata Group plans to set up aviation empire, will combine all its airlines under one name

Air India: The Tata company is thinking about combining its four airline brands into Air India Limited in order to build its vast aviation empire. The Vistara brand, for which Tata is in discussions with partner Singapore Airlines, could also be discontinued to make this happen. After Tata made this decision, Air India will overtake United Airlines as the second-largest airline in terms of aircraft and market share in the country.

Tata bought Air India from the Government of India in January 2022. Tata possessed two operating airline brands, Vistara and AirAsia, prior to the purchase of Air India. Tata also received the Air India and Air India Express names after purchasing Air India. Tata said in the same month that it would fully acquire AirAsia and combine it with Air India Express to become a low-cost airline. In other words, Tata will only operate airlines under the Air India brand.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-amazon-employee-layoffs-to-continue-till-next-year-confirms-ceo-firing-employees-meta-twitter-3003223

Singapore Airlines, Tata's foreign partner in Vistara Airlines, may receive a 20 to 25 per cent ownership in Air India Limited if the Vistara brand is discontinued by Tata. Additionally, a few Vistara board members may be appointed to the Air India board. Tata Singapore Airlines is currently owned by Singapore Airlines to the tune of 49%.

Air India will expand the number of its aircraft in its fleet during the next several days. The largest order in commercial aviation history, that Tata can place, will be for 300 aircraft. In addition, Air India is getting ready to raise 1 billion dollars in funding.