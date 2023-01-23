Air India sale: Goa-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Mumbai tickets under Rs 3000, check Delhi-Mumbai price

Air India Sale: Those who want to book flights can choose dates between 1 February 2023 and 30 September 2023. (File)

Air India has brought the Republic Day sale wherein tickets are being sold at throwaway prices. The Air India Republic Day sale is offering massive discounts on popular routes. The cheapest ticket price is equal to the average first class train fare -- Rs 1705. The sale had started on January 21 and was supposed to end today. This means only a few hours are left to avail the benefits of the sale.

Those who want to book flights can choose dates between 1 February 2023 and 30 September 2023. This offer is only available for domestic flights. Offer is valid till stock lasts.

These flight tickets can be purchased through Air India City Office, airport office, websites, mobile apps and travel agents. The offer is based on the first-come-first-serve basis.

All these tickets are economy class. 49 places are covered under these discounted prices. These are one-way prices.

Dimapur-Guwahati ticket is selling at Rs 1783, Goa to Mumbai-Rs 2830, Ahmedabad to Mumbai - Rs 1,806, Bengaluru to Mumbai -- Rs 2319. The Delhi-Mumbai ticket is priced at Rs 5075. Delhi-Chennai tickets are priced at Rs 5895.

Meanwhile, between January 19-January 24, all flights will remain cancelled in Delhi in view of Republic Day 2023. Flights will also remain cancelled in Delhi on January 26.