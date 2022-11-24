List of Air India's new grooming rules: Hair gel, shaved head mandatory, religious threads banned

picture for representation

Under its new owner, Tata Group Air India has released an exhaustive list of grooming guidelines. The list contains grooming requirements for both male and female crew members, such as no pearl earrings, low buns not allowed, clean shaves for men with bald patches, and no permission to wear black or religious thread on the wrist, neck, or ankle.

New Grooming guidelines for male crew members:

Hair gel is mandatory

Male cabin crew with bald patches and deep receding hairlines should keep a bald look.

Males with fully bald looks have to shave their heads daily

Crew cut is not allowed

Coloring grey hair should be in a natural shade.

No permission to wear black or religious thread on the wrist, neck or ankle

Also read: Bisleri confirms selling Rs 7000 crore stake to Tata Group: Report

Grooming guidelines for female crew members:

Pearl earrings are not allowed. Only plain gold or diamond-shaped earrings are permitted.

hairstyles such as low buns and high top knots are not permitted.

Only four black bobby pins used.

Strict adherence to eyeshadow, lipstick, nail polish and hair shade cards is accepted.

One bangle without a pattern or stones is allowed.

Ring should not be wider than one centimeter and in each hand.

Natural colour can only be used to conceal grey hair.

Black or religious thread cannot be worn on the wrist, neck, or ankle.

For flight duties, both sarees and Indo-western clothing must be worn with sheer, skin-tone-coordinated, calf-length stockings.

Bindis are optional but should be 0.5 cm.

The rules also included dos and don'ts for social media influencers. The crew shouldn't put on the uniform and its accessories when they are not on duty. The previous grooming standards address issues like the conduct code (crew are not permitted to carry shopping bags or plastic bags in public), demeanor, etiquette, personal hygiene, uniform carrying technique, etc.