Air India may strengthen its empire amid Go First's ongoing crisis, here's how

Debt-laden GoFirst disappointed as NCLT fails to provide relief amidst aviation crisis.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

The Indian aviation sector has always been known for its challenges, and the recent crisis faced by Go First, a company providing affordable aviation services, is a clear indication of the same. The company has filed an insolvency appeal with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking immediate relief from its lenders, aircraft lessors, and fuel suppliers. However, the verdict is still reserved, and indications from the NCLT bench during the hearing have not been favorable for the company.

If the tribunal accepts the petition, there is a provision for absolute moratorium, but there is no provision for an interim moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The crisis has not only impacted the company but also put the jobs of around 5000 people at risk, including pilots, captains, and other crew members.

However, amidst this crisis, Tata Group's airline Air India can benefit greatly. The company has recently placed a huge order for aircraft and plans to include approximately 500 aircraft in its fleet. This expansion will require a significant number of pilots, captains, and cabin and crew members.

To meet the requirement, Air India has already issued advertisements for recruitment on these positions. The company currently needs more than 1000 pilots to operate its fleet. However, it is facing difficulties in operating the existing fleet itself, as the shortage of crew members forced the company to cut the number of flights to West Asia last month.

In this scenario, experienced candidates, including ex-employees of Go First, can easily apply for these positions. Air India is conducting spot interviews for the posts of Commander and First Officer of A320 aircraft, and its recruitment drive can provide a new job opportunity for employees of Go First after the company is stalled.

