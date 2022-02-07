Air India: How the airline got its name 75 year ago

Tata group recently Shared an interesting backstory about christening the airline that is known as Air India today.

Tata Group’s takeover of Air India came along with many promises about improving services in future. While a few things might be changed in the airlines, it will retain its name.

Tata group recently shared an interesting backstory about christening the airline that is known as Air India today. The flag carrier of India got its name about 75 years ago.

The multinational conglomerate shared a monthly company bulletin from 1946 that gave all details about naming of Air India.

The bulletin sourced from the firm’s archives said, “Back in 1946, when Tata Air Lines expanded from a division of Tata Sons into a company, we also had to name it. The choice for India’s first airline company came down to Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines & Air-India. But who made the final decision? Read this excerpt from the Tata Monthly Bulletin of 1946 to know”.

As shared in the bulletin, Air India’s name was actually decided by voting and the voters were Tata employees.

A renowned nuclear physicist linked to Tata Group for more than 60 years in many leadership positions – J J Bhabha signed the bulleting. He explains how hard it was to finalise one name from those shortlisted.

Thereafter, the “innately democratic mind of the Head of the Tata organisation” led the firm to put it to a vote.

Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines and Air-India were the suggested names that made it to final stages.

As part of an opinion survey conducted at the Bombay House, employees were asked to share their top two choices among the four options.

According to the bulletin, “The first count revealed 64 votes for Air-India, 51 for Indian Airlines, 28 for Trans-Indian Airlines and 19 for Pan-Indian Airlines”.

As “Air-India” won the voting with 72 votes over “Indian Air Lines”, “the name of the new company comes to be AIR INDIA”, wrote Bhabha.