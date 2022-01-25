Air India handover to Tata Group likely on January 27: Sources

The process of the transfer of national carrier Air India to the Tata Group is likely to be competed the day after Republic Day, on Thursday (January 27), sources have revealed. Air India’s ownership will be transferred from the Government of India to Talace Private Limited, a Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Tata Sons.

The transfer is expected to take place on January 27 evening and officials of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) as well as the Ministry of Finance are expected to participate in the transfer process along with Tata Group executives.

The ‘Maharaja of Indian Skies’ will be officially transferred to the Tata SPV. The company has received the closing sheet. Tata (Talace) could inform the government about the related changes on Thursday.

In October 2021, the central government had informed that a bid of Rs 18,000 crore from Tata Sons to acquire 100 percent of the debt-laden state-run carrier had been accepted. The winning bid from Talace Private Limited was Rs 2,700 crore cash and Rs 15,300 crore debt takeover.

Earlier, the Air India transfer date had been reported as January 23 back in December. Reports had also suggested that Tata Sons had plans to merge low-fare airline AirAsia India with Air India Express, Air India’s budget carrier. Tata Sons may also have plans to enlist support from Vistara partner Singapore Airlines (SIA) for staff training to help improve service standards, bring in best practices in passenger management and customer relations at the national carrier, it had been reported.