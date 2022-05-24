Air India flight delayed by 3 hours due to unfit seats, DGCA issues warning

Headlines

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Patience with Shreyas Iyer crucial as World Cup looms, advises former cricketer Abhishek Nayar

Women’s Reservation Bill: Why not 50%, but just 33% reservation of Parliament seats for women?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

Suryakumar Yadav secures World Cup spot, backed by Rahul Dravid despite ODI concerns

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

'Keep calm and stop rumouring': Trisha reacts to wedding rumours, says 'you know who you are...'

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

HomeBusiness

Business

Air India flight delayed by 3 hours due to unfit seats, DGCA issues warning

As per Rule 53 of The Aircraft Rule, 1937, all materials including the aircraft seat shall conform to approved design specifications, the DGCA noted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday warned airlines against offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their domestic and international flights.

Earlier this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had conducted an audit of seats and other cabin fittings in aircraft of airlines, and found that many had broken or unserviceable seats.

Also, READ: Helicopter taxi service between THESE two cities in Uttar Pradesh to start soon, check details inside

In a communique sent to all Indian carriers on Tuesday, the DGCA said that some of the carriers are offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their scheduled international and domestic operations.

"This practice is not only causing inconvenience to the travellers but also inviting a serious safety concern as well," the regulator mentioned.

As per Rule 53 of The Aircraft Rule, 1937, all materials including the aircraft seat shall conform to approved design specifications, the DGCA noted.

The installation of any part failing to meet the intended design requirements, degrades the requirements of airworthiness, it said.

"In view of the above, it is hereby advised to ensure that airline shall not book passengers beyond the serviceable seats meeting the approved design specification available in the aircraft, released for scheduled services. Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously," it noted.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

David Warner thrilled to be back in India as Australia players arrive ahead of 3-match ODI series and 2023 World Cup

Meet actress who quit acting after marriage, worked with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, Sunny Deol, her husband is...

Is Instagram Banned in India? (Instagram Ban in India)

From farm to bag: How potato chips are made – viral video reveals the process

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE