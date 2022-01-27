Air India disinvestment complete, national carrier officially handed over to Tata Sons

The much-anticipated transfer of national carrier Air India back to its founders Tata Sons was officially stamped on Thursday evening (January 27). “Air India has been handed over to Tata Sons,” said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, confirming the news.

The news comes after Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran had reached Air India house for the completion of the official process, in presence of the DIPAM Secretary and the Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal. Currently, meeting is ongoing on the assemblance of the new board.

Chairman Chandrashekaran said that Air India now formally belongs to Tata Sons and the announcement of the new board will be done shortly.

Ahead of the Air India handover, Chandrasekaran had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Later, he paid a visit to the Air India headquarters. The PM tweeted a photograph of the meeting from the official Twitter handle.

In October last year, Air India’s acquisition rights were won by the Tata Group’s SPV Talace Private Limited for Rs 18,000 crore after a competitive bidding process.

The national carrier was founded by the group back in 1932. After India’s independence the Tata-owned private airline was one of the company’s nationalized in 1953. After 69 years, the airline is again under the ownership of one of India’s oldest business conglomerates.