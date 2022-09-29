Air India slashes its senior citizen and student concessions from 50% to 25%

Air India| File Photo

Air India on Thursday said it has decided to revise the concessionary fares for senior citizens and students. Now, senior citizens and students will get 25 per cent concession of basic fares.

There is no change of concession for the other categories of passengers, like armed and paramilitary forces, war-disabled officers, and recipients of gallantry awards.

“Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend. Even after this adjustment, Air India's discount on base fares for both students and senior citizens will be nearly double when compared to other private airlines,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Armed forces, paramilitary forces, war widows and widows of CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) and Assam Rifles and Central Police Organizations, General Reserve Engineering Force personnel, recipients of the President's Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Gallantry Arjuna awardees are all eligible for a 50% discount.

For armed forces, the airline said active military personnel of the Indian armed forces and their family members travelling at their own expense are eligible for concession. The family consists of couples, dependent children aged 2 to 26, and dependent parents. Married children are not included.

Cancer patients can also get a 50% discount on their base fare when flying with Air India. The concession is valid only for those persons who are residents of India and suffering from cancer and are travelling for the purpose of medical checkups and treatment. Travel is permitted between the place of residence and the place of treatment where the cancer hospital and cancer institute are located. Travel is permitted within India as well as in India-Nepal sectors.

Concessionary fares, according to the airline, can be obtained from the Air India City Ticketing Office (CTO), the Airport Ticketing Office (ATO), the call center, and www.airindia.in.

Discount is valid on both one-way and round-trip bookings, and is subject to availability of seats.