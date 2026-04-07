Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down days after IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, Who will succeed him?

Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position, as Reuters reported on Tuesday. He was appointed on a five-year contract in 2022, and his tenure as Air India CEO was scheduled to conclude in July 2027.

Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson has resigned from his position, as Reuters reported on Tuesday. He was appointed on a five-year contract in 2022, and his tenure as Air India CEO was scheduled to conclude in July 2027.

The leadership transition comes at a time when the airline is facing several operational disruptions, rising costs and a likely record loss this year. The challenges include airspace restrictions due to the West Asia crisis and aircraft supply issues. Due to restricted airspace, the airline is taking longer routes with fuel stops, which is increasing operational expenses, particularly on international flights. Moreover, there have been talks of his resignation since the crash of a Boeing Dreamliner (Flight AI-171) near Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, which killed 241 people. Reports suggest the airline could face losses of up to Rs 7.2 lakh crore in FY2026.

Who is Campbell Wilson?

Campbell Wilson holds a Master of Commerce (First Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. Wilson is an aviation veteran, who began his career with SIA (Singapore Airlines) in 1996 as a Management Trainee in New Zealand.

Since then, he held various roles with SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan. In 2011, he served as a founding CEO of Scoot in Singapore, a position he held until 2016. He served as a Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing at SIA, where he managed Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales, and the airline's overseas offices. In April 2020, Wilson returned for a second stint as CEO of Scoot, till 2022.

In 2022, Campbell Wilson was appointed as CEO and Managing Director (MD) of Air India.

Who will succeed him?

Campbell Wilson to stay on with the company till a successor is found, according reports. Air India is yet to announce his successor. The search for a successor had begun in January after Wilson had expressed his wish to not continue after his contract ends.

While his resignation was accepted at a board meeting last week, and reports says that he will continue to be in the system until the board finds his successor. This is being done to ensure a smooth transition whenever that happens, until September.

Earlier, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigned on March 10 and William Walsh was appointed as the new CEO on March 30. Also, Aloke Singh stepped down as CEO of Air India Express after his tenure ended on March 19. Experts say the airline now needs a leader with global experience and strong credibility.