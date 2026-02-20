Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?

Ratan Tata's Tata Group partners with OpenAI to build massive AI infrastructure in India. TCS will develop up to 1GW capacity, accelerating India’s artificial intelligence ambitions.

In what may be called a direct consequence of the AI Impact Summit 2026, the Tata Group has announced its deal with OpenAI to begin a significant strategic partnership for developing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the country. To begin with, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will build an AI infrastructure with 100 MW capacity, which can be increased to 1 GW. It will support the next generation's training and interference workload.

Tata Group OpenAI deal

It will provide the Ratan Tata company access to OpenAI's advanced enterprise models, and its employees will be able to work on it. This will help the TCS build agentic AI systems for its clients. The Tata Group company may also be able to provide AI training to youth under this partnership. In a statement issued Thursday, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said, "AI is, in my opinion, the biggest opportunity for the tech sector and the IT industry because the IT industry’s real value is the context and understanding of every enterprise’s business and technology landscape and making the right technology work inside the processes and the ecosystem, the supplier, customer and all the other connections an enterprise has."

(Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.)

The Tata Group Chairman made it clear that instead of getting scared of AI, the company will take advantage of it and use it for technical and financial benefits. He said, "We are adopting AI across the stack, from silicon to systems, to AI-ready data centers, to applications and AI agents." Indicating Tata Group's electronics manufacturing efforts, Chandrasekaran said, "And we believe such a vision and such a journey is going to be extremely exciting, and it will require us to work with world-leading partners in India and across the globe."

Will TCS sack more employees?

The announcement came after the TCS sacked as many as 12,000 of its workers after it had decided to adopt artificial intelligence (AI). However, some people claimed that the IT service major has forced many more of its workers. Taking to X, a user named Soham Sarkar wrote in a post on the social media platform that around a whopping 80,000 employees were asked to resign. Citing his college friend who has worked at TCS for 15 years, he said that some of them reportedly got an 18-month severance package, others got much less than that.

(Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi)

AI Impact Summit 2026

Earlier, Narayan Murthy-led Infosys joined hands with Anthropic and Infosys. They were shocked when their stock prices sharply fell after the release of Claude’s latest model, Opus 4.6. The Large Language Module (LLM) has been trained in sophisticated and autonomous coding, and it can go beyond the notable advances its predecessors had in designing codebases and writing snippets.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, announced a groundbreaking investment plan at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He said that Reliance, along with its digital arm Jio, will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years, aiming to lead India’s transformation into the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

Mukesh Ambani also said that a core principle guiding Jio Intelligence is to make AI as ubiquitous as connectivity. The RIL chief stressed that India cannot afford to 'rent intelligence' and that Jio would significantly reduce the cost of intelligence, just as it had with mobile data.