This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

India holds the third-largest population of billionaires globally, with one notable figure from Ahmedabad who sometimes surpasses Mukesh Ambani as the country’s wealthiest person. In 2022, this businessman even earned the title of Asia’s richest individual. Read on to find out who occupies this esteemed position.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Gautam Adani: The Visionary Behind a Global Conglomerate
Leading the Adani Group is Gautam Adani, a prominent figure known for his leadership in industries such as mining, natural gas, infrastructure, and more. The Adani Group, valued at around Rs 17 lakh crore ($213 billion), is a major player in India’s economy, particularly in coal-related sectors.

Net Worth and Entrepreneurial Rise
Ranked 20th on Forbes’ list of the world’s wealthiest individuals, Adani has a net worth of Rs 7,16,042 crore ($85.3 billion). His entrepreneurial path began in Mumbai, where he worked as a diamond sorter before returning to Ahmedabad to join his brother’s business. In 1988, he launched Adani Enterprises, which quickly diversified into textiles, agro-products, and metals.

Key Achievements and Global Ventures
One of his landmark accomplishments was the creation of Mundra Port in 1995, which has since become a major asset in India’s private sector. Internationally, Adani expanded his business through acquisitions like Abbot Point Port and the Carmichael coal mine in Australia between 2009 and 2012. In 2020, he further cemented his influence by acquiring a majority stake in Mumbai’s International Airport.

Preparing for the Future
Adani has placed a strong emphasis on succession planning, intending to step down as chairman of the Adani Group by 2030. He aims to smoothly transition leadership to his sons and nephews, ensuring the continuity of the conglomerate’s success through an organic and systematic process.

Lavish Lifestyle and Investments
In addition to his business ventures, Gautam Adani has made notable investments in luxury real estate, including a property in New Delhi valued at Rs 400 crore. His residence in Ahmedabad, Shantivan House, reflects his sophisticated taste. He also owns prime land at Abbot Point Port in Australia, reinforcing his global investment footprint.

Luxurious Transportation
Adani’s extravagant lifestyle is evident in his collection of high-end cars, including a Ferrari California and Rolls-Royce Ghost. Additionally, he owns three private jets, highlighting his affinity for luxury and convenience when traveling.

