Ahead of their wedding on February 7, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah have made a generous pledge to support women with disabilities. The couple has promised to contribute Rs 10 lakh every year towards the weddings of 500 Divyang women. This initiative has received a lot of praise and attention, and was shared by Jeet’s father, Gautam Adani, who expressed his pride in his son's thoughtful decision.

Gautam Adani announced the pledge on social media, calling it a “Mangal Seva” commitment. He wrote, “Jeet and Diva have decided to start their married life with a noble pledge. They have taken a ‘Mangal Seva’ pledge to contribute Rs 10 lakh to the wedding of 500 Divyang sisters every year. As a father, this pledge gives me immense satisfaction. I believe this initiative will help many Divyang daughters and their families live with joy and dignity.” Gautam also prayed for the couple’s success and happiness.

The goal of this initiative is to provide financial support for Divyang women who want to get married. By offering this help, Jeet and Diva aim to make weddings more accessible, removing financial barriers for these women and their families.

To mark the start of this initiative, Jeet Adani met 21 newlywed Divyang women and their husbands. This meeting symbolized the beginning of the couple’s commitment to helping 500 women every year.

Jeet Adani shared that his inspiration for the pledge came from a visit to Mitti Cafe, a restaurant chain that employs people with disabilities. "When I went to the opening of Mitti Cafe at Mumbai International Airport, the smiles and warmth of their staff members, despite all the challenges they’ve faced, deeply moved me," Jeet said.

Jeet is also inspired by his mother, Priti Adani, who grew the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Gujarat into a major force for change.

