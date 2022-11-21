‘Ahead of times…’: Harsh Goenka's advice to Elon Musk as owner predicts Twitter's death

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO is ‘ahead of his times’ as per Harsh Goenka chairman of RP Goenka Group who further added that Twitter’s new boss should be given some extra time before people start predicting Twitter’s death.

“We are underestimating the genius of Elon Musk. There must be a method to his madness. Whether it was Tesla, SpaceX or Boring co, he was ahead of his times. He surely has a game plan with #Twitter which we just can't comprehend. Let's give him time before we predict its death,” tweeted Goenka on Saturday.

We are underestimating the genius of Elon Musk. There must be a method to his madness. Whether it was Tesla, SpaceX or Boring co, he was ahead of his times. He surely has a game plan with #Twitter which we just can’t comprehend. Let’s give him time before we predict its death. November 19, 2022

Also Read: Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 10 lakhs in policy to get return of Rs 14 lakhs in 5 years, check details) Goenka's post comes at a time when Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, is coming under fire for a number of problems involving the company and the microblogging website. The business tycoon has fired senior executives, laid off employees, given them an "ultimatum" that resulted in their resignations (referred to as an exodus), and demanded an $8 monthly charge to be paid for blue tick verification ever since he purchased the tech behemoth in the last week of October (currently suspended, but likely to return on November 29). (

Most recently, he allowed former US President Donald Trump to return to the stage after he had been barred due to the unrest at the US Capitol in January 2021.