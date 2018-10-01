Ahead of RBI policy announcement, HDFC raises retail lending rate by 10 bps

Headlines

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch men's cricket final live in India

'INDIA bloc real...BJP doesn't take elections...': Here's what Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Asian Games 2023: India create history, wins 100th medal as women's Kabaddi team win Gold

SA vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Sri Lanka Match 4

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch men's cricket final live in India

'INDIA bloc real...BJP doesn't take elections...': Here's what Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

SA vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Diabetes: 8 herbs to lower blood sugar levels

Superfoods Virat Kohli eats to build muscles and strength

7 best films of Tabu, as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

HomeBusiness

Business

Ahead of RBI policy announcement, HDFC raises retail lending rate by 10 bps

HDFC raises retail lending rate by 10 bps

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 05:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcement, mortgage lender HDFC Monday increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points with immediate effect.

The new rates vary from 8.80 to 9.05% on various slabs of loans. On Saturday, state-run Punjab National Bank had increased its benchmark lending rates or MCLR for short-term loans by up to 0.2%, effective Monday.
With the revision, PNB's overnight marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) now stands at 8.2% as against 7.9%. The MCLR for a one-month tenor were raised to 8.10% from 8.05% earlier.

In the fourth monetary policy review to be announced on October 5, RBI is expected to raise repo rate by 25 bps. An increase in the repo rate will be driven mainly on concerns over inflation and a weak rupee. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravi Kishan opens up on his experience of playing miner in Mission Raniganj: ‘I felt fear of death because…’ | Exclusive

Meet engineers turned YouTubers who started with just Rs 25000, now have 3.44 mn subscribers, company's valuation is...

Meet Isha Ambani's business partner who has Rs 657 crore net worth; luxury designer competing with LV, Gucci, Balenciaga

Meet Narges Mohammadi, Iranian activist who won Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for fighting 'oppression of women in Iran'

Rs 42 crore hotel rooms, private jets, Bollywood stars: Lavish Rs 200 crore wedding in UAE behind an Indian probe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE