Ahead of Punjab Investment Summit 2023, CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Chennai to woo industrialists

Photo: ANI

Chennai: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann embarked on a two-city tour down south on Sunday to meet investors and businessmen in Chennai and Hyderabad. Mann will be showcasing investment opportunities to stakeholders and industrial giants in a bid to propel industrial growth in Punjab.

The CM reached Chennai on Saturday. He will be meeting prominents companies and business delegations on Monday to discuss investments and strategic tie-ups in key sectors. He will then go to Hyderabad for a similar set of meetings on Tuesday.

“We have come to Chennai. We are having an investment summit in Punjab on 23-24 February. For that we are meeting industrialists. Punjab should become an industry hub as it has very good rail and air connectivity. If our youth get employment then they will avoid drugs or bad company,” CM Mann was quoted as saying.

The Punjab CM will be hoping that the tour can benefit the state and he can rope in technical expertise and large investments from industrial giants. He will be inviting industrialists to the Punjab Investment Summit 2023 in Mohali, to be held next year on February 23 and 24.

Reaffirming his commitment to making Punjab an industrial hub, Mann said that his AAP government will put in every effort needed to put the state on the industrial development map with a high growth.

READ | Bihar hooch tragedy: Raids underway to nab all accused after spurious liquor kills 72

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)